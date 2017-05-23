Accused Verizon store robber headed to trial in electronics thefts

The accused robber of a Verizon Wireless store in Wind Gap now is headed to trial on separate receiving stolen property charges after investigators seized electronics believed to be stolen in a series of cellphone robberies spanning the Lehigh Valley. Gregory Lewis, 26, of the first block of South 17th Street in Wilson Borough, appeared Tuesday morning before District Judge Daniel Corpora and gave up his right to a preliminary hearing.

