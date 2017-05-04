a Dinosaur Zooa to roar into Easton for two shows Updated at
The State Theatre will host performances of “Dinosaur Zoo Live” at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday at 453 Northampton St., Easton. The show is touring North America following a Broadway engagement at New York's children's theater, The New Victory.
