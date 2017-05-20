2017 Freddys tonight: What schools are in the running for awards?
Emmaus and Parkland high schools dominate the nominations for the 2017 Freddy Awards, which are being held at the State Theatre in Easton on Thursday night. Emmaus heads into the evening with 18 nominations for its production of the musical "Miss Saigon" , with Parkland right behind with 17 for "Pippin."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|21 hr
|Arnolan
|34
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May 14
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May 9
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May 5
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Apr 29
|Michelle lopes
|47
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Judy
|22
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC