Watch classic April Fool's Day prank as exploding cigars spark barrel of laughs
They say the old ones are the best and this video proves it as cigar jape catches out several shocked victims. April Fool's Day brings out the big kid in most of us and one prankster has pulled off a classic jape on unsuspecting cigar smokers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Mar 23
|Arnolan
|29
|Sexting
|Mar 18
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC