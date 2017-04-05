The Trump Effect: 500 More U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Saved
In 2016, Major League Baseball announced that it would be severing ties with Majestic Athletic , its official uniform supplier. Majestic is based in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, and it looked as if its 500 factory workers would soon be out of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Mar 23
|Arnolan
|29
|Sexting
|Mar 18
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC