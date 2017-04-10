Test murder weapon in death penalty case

An attorney for a man on death row in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania police officer is asking that the murder weapon be tested to make sure it didn't go off by accident. The Express-Times reports that defense attorney Jonathan Polonsky brought up the idea at a hearing Wednesday in Northampton County Court in the case of 51-year-old George Hitcho Jr. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in the 2011 shotgun slaying of Freemansburg police officer Robert Lasso, who responded to a disturbance call at Hitcho's home.

