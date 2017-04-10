Repentant purse snatcher in Pa. sentenced to time served55 minutes ago

A down-and-out Pennsylvania purse snatcher told a judge he changed his mind halfway through the crime, and was sentenced to the time he has served in jail since the aborted January robbery. Sixty-year-old Steven Dowling told a Northampton County judge on Tuesday that the woman fell because she pulled on her purse and he let her keep it, saying, "I kind of hit me right then: 'I'm not doing this.'

