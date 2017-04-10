Rep. Cartwright to hold town hall meeting in Lehigh Valley
Cartwright, D-Lehigh Valley, will be at Northampton Community College from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. He'll give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, according to his office. The meeting is open to the public and no RSVPs are required.
