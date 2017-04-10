Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries...

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crash closes road

Thursday Apr 6

A motorcyclist suffered internal injuries requiring surgery after a crash that closed Route 248 for more than three hours Wednesday. Nathaniel Straub, 19, of Walnutport, was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in Lower Nazareth Township, according to Colonial Regional Police Chief Roy Seiple.

