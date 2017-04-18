Motorcyclist, 19, dies of injuries in Route 248 accident
A 19-year-old Northampton County man injured while riding his motorcycle last week on Route 248 died Wednesday of his injuries, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Nathaniel Straub collided with a turning minivan about 3:25 p.m. April 5 on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Judy
|22
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Apr 11
|Horny
|30
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC