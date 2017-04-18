Motorcyclist, 19, dies of injuries in...

Motorcyclist, 19, dies of injuries in Route 248 accident

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: NJ.com

A 19-year-old Northampton County man injured while riding his motorcycle last week on Route 248 died Wednesday of his injuries, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Nathaniel Straub collided with a turning minivan about 3:25 p.m. April 5 on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township .

