Mayor Sal Panto Testifies for Brownfields Redevelopment Funding
Easton, Pennsylvania, Mayor Sal Panto describes his community's brownfields redevelopment successes to the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Committee's Environment Subcommittee. "Turning polluted properties back into productive real estate helps us create jobs in distressed communities while simultaneously improving public health and safety."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nation's Cities Weekly.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Mar 23
|Arnolan
|29
|Sexting
|Mar 18
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC