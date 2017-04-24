Fugitive who shot man, dog is arrested on parole violation

An Easton man who pleaded guilty in 2010 to shooting a man and his dog in 2009 was arrested Thursday morning on a parole violation tied to the case, the Northampton County Sheriff's Department reports. Sheriff's deputies, working with the U.S. Marshal's Service Violent Fugitives Task Force, Pennsylvania State Parole and Easton police, picked up Clifford Ransom Jr., 39, at Storm and West Lincoln streets on the South Side, sheriff's department Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.