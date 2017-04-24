Easton police raid home, arrest alleg...

Easton police raid home, arrest alleged heroin dealer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: NJ.com

The Easton police Special Response and Vice units entered a Wilson Borough home just after 6 a.m. Thursday and arrested a 41-year-old man on a heroin delivery charge. Police at 6:30 had just begun to search the attached home at 421 Iron St. and had yet to determine if there were drugs, money or weapons present, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07) Apr 18 Judy 22
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Apr 11 Horny 30
Sexting Mar '17 Crazzyrican226 1
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Mar '17 silly rabbit 17
News Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06) Feb '17 silly rabbit 4
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan '17 silly rabbit 4
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC