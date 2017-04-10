Easton police probe targeted shooting...

Easton police probe targeted shooting of man

Friday Apr 7

A 24-year-old man was shot about 12:18 a.m. in the area of South 13th and Spruce streets, police said in a news release Friday evening. The victim was treated an area hospital, where police were initially called, and the gunshot wound was not life-threatening, police said.

