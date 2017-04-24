Bethlehem tax preparer allegedly stole $3.7M from client
The IRS tax Form 941 for 2017 is seen April 12, 2017. Bethlehem tax preparer Robert McAndrew Jr., owner and operator of NEPA Payroll Services Inc., is accused of falsifying prior years' Forms 941 as part of a scheme to steal $3.7 million from a client, federal prosecutors alleged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr 18
|Judy
|22
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Apr 11
|Horny
|30
|Sexting
|Mar '17
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar '17
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC