Alleged Easton drug dealer now faces federal charges
One of four alleged Bloods gang members rounded up last year for dealing heroin in Easton now faces charges in federal court. Tajhan Knox, 26, of Easton, was picked up Tuesday by federal marshals for eight drug charges and two gun offenses.
