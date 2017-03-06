Wilson man arrested on charges linked to cellphone, jewelry store robberies
A 26-year-old Wilson Borough man was arrested Monday morning and faces charges tied to armed robberies at a Bethlehem Township cellphone store and a Downtown Easton jewelry store, authorities said. Gregory Lewis, of the first block of South 17th Street, is charged with receiving stolen property in both robberies, police from the municipalities said.
