Vintage photos of Palmer Township: Ho...

Vintage photos of Palmer Township: How times have changed

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: NJ.com

The photos here, courtesy of the Palmer Township Historical Society, show just how much the Easton suburb's streetscapes and landmarks have changed through the years. Scenes along William Penn Highway and Freemansburg Avenue look hardly familiar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 5 hr silly rabbit 25
News Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06) Feb 25 silly rabbit 4
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Feb 23 Robo 28
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan '17 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan '17 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan '17 Joe 2
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,143 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC