Twenty-One Tar Heels Set For NCAA Regionals Competition
Twenty-one UNC fencers will compete at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic/South Regionals Saturday at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa. The Tar Heels qualified for Regionals based on their season performance and will fence athletes from 12 other schools in an effort to earn entry to the NCAA Championships field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|30
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Feb 23
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC