Twenty-One Tar Heels Set For NCAA Reg...

Twenty-One Tar Heels Set For NCAA Regionals Competition

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: University of North Carolina

Twenty-one UNC fencers will compete at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic/South Regionals Saturday at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa. The Tar Heels qualified for Regionals based on their season performance and will fence athletes from 12 other schools in an effort to earn entry to the NCAA Championships field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 18 hr silly rabbit 30
News Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06) Feb 25 silly rabbit 4
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Feb 23 Robo 28
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan '17 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan '17 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan '17 Joe 2
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Northampton County was issued at March 13 at 8:49AM EDT

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,522 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC