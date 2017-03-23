Truck, brush fire clogs Route 22 in the Easton area
Route 22 West was shut by a truck and brush fire Wednesday afternoon between the 13th Street and 25th Street interchanges. (Sue Beyer A tractor-trailer fire that led to a brush fire shut down Route 22 West on Wednesday afternoon in Easton, Wilson and Palmer Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Thu
|Arnolan
|29
|Sexting
|Mar 18
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC