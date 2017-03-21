Tracy Elementary students next up for...

Tracy Elementary students next up for moving in Easton area

The Easton Area School Board will vote Tuesday on whether to temporarily move Tracy Elementary School into the middle school building to make way for renovations. The board agenda calls for a vote to move Tracy from 1243 Tatamy Road in Palmer Township into 990 Echo Trail in Forks Township.

