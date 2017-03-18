Sunday Go Pick: Carrot Top back at Easton's State Theatre

After more than a decade, a pop culture icon returns to the State Theatre in Easton on Sunday, March 19. Carrot Top, known for his flame red hair and trunk full of props, has performed at the State 10 times but that was before he got his six-nights-a-week, 40-weeks-a-year gig at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He doesn't get on the road that much, but lets loose when he does.

