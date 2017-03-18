Sunday Go Pick: Carrot Top back at Easton's State Theatre
After more than a decade, a pop culture icon returns to the State Theatre in Easton on Sunday, March 19. Carrot Top, known for his flame red hair and trunk full of props, has performed at the State 10 times but that was before he got his six-nights-a-week, 40-weeks-a-year gig at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He doesn't get on the road that much, but lets loose when he does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexting
|Sat
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|30
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Feb 23
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC