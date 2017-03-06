Slain mom was ambushed: 'She never ha...

Slain mom was ambushed: 'She never had a chance,' prosecutor says

Northampton County First Deputy District Attorney Terence Houck said Menzo-Santoro's daily routine included dropping her children off at school in the morning. Houck said Sunday that authorities believe she likely dropped her children off Friday, returned home and her ex-boyfriend, 45-year-old Leonard Moser, was waiting for her with a gun.

