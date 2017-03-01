Shots fired in Easton, police searchi...

Shots fired in Easton, police searching...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Eastonpolice are searching for a man they say could provide information after officers responded to a shots fired call along Ferry Street. Officers just before 7 p.m. canvassed the area and found a home damaged by gunfire at 815 Ferry Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... 12 hr silly rabbit 7
News Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06) Feb 25 silly rabbit 4
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Feb 23 Robo 28
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan '17 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan '17 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan '17 Joe 2
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC