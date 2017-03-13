'Really lucky': Pakistani in the Lehi...

'Really lucky': Pakistani in the Lehigh Valley trains to be an EMT

It's the little cultural differences that have surprised Adnan Ullah, a 27-year-old Pakistani who is studying for his emergency medical technician certification at Northampton Community College . There's calling his instructors by name, for instance, rather than sir or ma'am.

