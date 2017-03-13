'Really lucky': Pakistani in the Lehigh Valley trains to be an EMT
It's the little cultural differences that have surprised Adnan Ullah, a 27-year-old Pakistani who is studying for his emergency medical technician certification at Northampton Community College . There's calling his instructors by name, for instance, rather than sir or ma'am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|30
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Feb 23
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC