Planned Parenthood closing Easton area, Bucks clinics

Planned Parenthood will close its clinic in Wilson Borough later this month, in addition to a Bucks County location, the provider of women's medical services announced. Its Easton Medical Center at 2407 Butler St. in Wilson will continue offering services until March 30, said Sara Vigneri, spokeswoman for its parent organization, Planned Parenthood Keystone.

