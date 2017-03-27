One Dead After Shooting Outside Allentown Nightclub

Allentown Police are looking for a man who began shooting at random people outside of an Allentown nightclub early Saturday morning. According to Police, two people were wounded and one was killed after a man with a handgun began firing at people outside of Club Dubai, located inside the American Plaza in Allentown, just after 2 a.m. Police fired a shot at the suspect, who then entered a car and fled the scene.

