One Dead After Shooting Outside Allen...

One Dead After Shooting Outside Allentown Nightclub

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Allentown Police are looking for a man who began shooting at random people outside of an Allentown nightclub early Saturday morning. According to Police, two people were wounded and one was killed after a man with a handgun began firing at people outside of Club Dubai, located inside the American Plaza in Allentown, just after 2 a.m. Police fired a shot at the suspect, who then entered a car and fled the scene.

