Official: No mistake when cellphone suspect released in Ga.
No one in Lehigh Valley law enforcement made a mistake when a man who would eventually be charged with theft from a Verizon store in Forks Township was released in February from a prison in Georgia, a Northampton County official said Monday. Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen would not say if Nadir Naim Chandler, 25, of 1200 block of Livingston Street in Bethlehem , was on the radar of Forks or Palmer Township police when he was sentenced Feb. 24 to time served after being picked up in a Dec. 7 traffic stop in Georgia.
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexting
|Mar 18
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|30
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Feb 23
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
