Official: No mistake when cellphone suspect released in Ga.

No one in Lehigh Valley law enforcement made a mistake when a man who would eventually be charged with theft from a Verizon store in Forks Township was released in February from a prison in Georgia, a Northampton County official said Monday. Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen would not say if Nadir Naim Chandler, 25, of 1200 block of Livingston Street in Bethlehem , was on the radar of Forks or Palmer Township police when he was sentenced Feb. 24 to time served after being picked up in a Dec. 7 traffic stop in Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.