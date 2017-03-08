Northampton County to get 1st 'zombie...

Northampton County to get 1st 'zombie' liquor license

The Lehigh Valley is getting two more liquor licenses, part of a batch of 42 so-called zombie licenses sold during an auction that ended Friday. This second round of auctioning expired restaurant licenses brought in bids totaling about $5 million, on top of nearly $7.8 million in bids for 40 licenses during the initial round last fall.

