New Jersey Nazi fan changes last name...

New Jersey Nazi fan changes last name to Hitler

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: The Times of Israel

New Jersey man Isidore Heath Campbell officially changed his last name to Hitler in a local court, March 24, 2017. A New Jersey white supremacist who gave his four children Nazi-linked names has reportedly changed his own last name to Hitler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Mar 23 Arnolan 29
Sexting Mar 18 Crazzyrican226 1
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Mar 12 silly rabbit 17
News Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06) Feb '17 silly rabbit 4
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan '17 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan '17 Kymberlyn 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC