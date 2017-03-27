New Jersey Nazi fan changes last name to Hitler
New Jersey man Isidore Heath Campbell officially changed his last name to Hitler in a local court, March 24, 2017. A New Jersey white supremacist who gave his four children Nazi-linked names has reportedly changed his own last name to Hitler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Mar 23
|Arnolan
|29
|Sexting
|Mar 18
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC