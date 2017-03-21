Nazi fan dad wants to change name to ...

Nazi fan dad wants to change name to Hitler

20 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

In this December 2008 file photo, Heath Campbell, left, with his wife, Deborah, and son Adolf Hitler Campbell, pose in Easton, Pennsylvania. A New Jersey white supremacist who gave his four children Nazi-linked names has reportedly filed a request to change his last name to Hitler.

