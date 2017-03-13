Man held in cellphone store robbery faces stolen gun count

A 26-year-old Easton man who faces charges in a Wind Gap cellphone store robbery and a Downtown Easton jewelry store heist was back before a judge on Friday on a stolen gun charge. Vaughn Felix, 26, of Easton, is in jail facing charges related to a cellphone store robbery in Wind Gap, a jewelry store robbery in Easton and a stolen gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.