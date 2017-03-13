Man held in cellphone store robbery faces stolen gun count
A 26-year-old Easton man who faces charges in a Wind Gap cellphone store robbery and a Downtown Easton jewelry store heist was back before a judge on Friday on a stolen gun charge. Vaughn Felix, 26, of Easton, is in jail facing charges related to a cellphone store robbery in Wind Gap, a jewelry store robbery in Easton and a stolen gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sexting
|Sat
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|30
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Feb 23
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC