Judge fines Pennsylvania golf course ...

Judge fines Pennsylvania golf course $1K for errant shots

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Mar 23 Arnolan 29
Sexting Mar 18 Crazzyrican226 1
News Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi... Mar 12 silly rabbit 17
News Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06) Feb '17 silly rabbit 4
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan '17 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan '17 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan '17 Kymberlyn 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Northampton County was issued at March 31 at 3:45PM EDT

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC