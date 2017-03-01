In-school Easton health clinic likely to serve kids only
Easton Area School District 's superintendent said Thursday a health clinic planned at Paxinosa Elementary School will likely serve children only, instead of adults and kids as initially planned. That's because another health clinic is scheduled to serve adults about a block away at 1101 Northampton St. in Easton.
