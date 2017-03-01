GPS on stolen cellphone leads cops to car full of loot in Easton

It only took investigators mere minutes to start tracking a cellphone stolen Sunday night from a Loptacong Township store -- the fifth in a series of cellphone store robberies. Sixteen minutes after two men wearing all dark clothing and ski masks robbed the AT&T store, 760 Memorial Parkway, Easton police found a car at 15th and Spring Garden streets filled with the stolen inventory.

