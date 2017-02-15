Former Bangor councilman convicted of assaulting girl
An Easton man accused of sexually assaulting a girl for years was convicted of all charges Wednesday by a Northampton County jury, a verdict that caused his victim to burst into tears of relief as he was led away to jail. Phil Leone, 67, was found guilty on a day he took the witness stand in his defense, denying the allegations and painting himself as an upstanding citizen.
