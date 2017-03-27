Easton shooting victim arrested within minutes of gunfire
One of the victims of a violent crime late Wednesday night in Easton 's West Ward was arrested several minutes later. Roy McKissic, 29, was in a gray 2002 Hyundai Sonata that was hit by gunfire at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday at South 11th and Lehigh streets, authorities say.
