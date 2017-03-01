Easton mosque open house aims to bridge cultures amid rhetoric

Prejudice against Muslims is being felt in the Lehigh Valley, according to one local leader, but it's not too late to develop a better understanding between Americans' diverse cultures. Toward that end, the Easton Phillipsburg Muslim Association is holding an open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters and mosque, 1017 Lehigh St. in Easton.

