Easton man dead, two others injured in Allentown shootout
An early morning shootout Saturday at the American Plaza in Allentown left an Easton man dead and two other people wounded, forcing city police to return fire on a shooter who was spraying bullets into pedestrians in the area, Allentown police said in a news release. Police haven't said if any arrests have been made in the 2:23 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the American Plaza in downtown Allentown, where several bullets were fired in the 200 block of Court Street, according to interim police Chief Glen Dorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Mar 23
|Arnolan
|29
|Sexting
|Mar 18
|Crazzyrican226
|1
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|17
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC