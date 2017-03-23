Easton man dead, two others injured in Allentown shootout

An early morning shootout Saturday at the American Plaza in Allentown left an Easton man dead and two other people wounded, forcing city police to return fire on a shooter who was spraying bullets into pedestrians in the area, Allentown police said in a news release. Police haven't said if any arrests have been made in the 2:23 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the American Plaza in downtown Allentown, where several bullets were fired in the 200 block of Court Street, according to interim police Chief Glen Dorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.