Easton a 'city of optimism and unity,' mayor says in address
Easton continues to grow as an arts community amid a drop in crime, steady taxes and hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Wednesday. Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. delivers his annual state of the city address Wednesday, March 8, 2017, to city council.
