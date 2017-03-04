Director Dan Kaye's career curtain call: 'Little Shop of Horrors' at Wilson high
Director Dan Kaye works with students Alec Buttner , and Bailey Washburn, in rehearsal for 'Little Shop of Horrors,' his last production at Wilson Area High School. He has been directing high school musicals at the school for the past 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|28 min
|fistfucker
|8
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Feb 23
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC