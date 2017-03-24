Country Music Star Trace Adkins to Ta...

Country Music Star Trace Adkins to Take the State Theatre Stage This Spring

Trace Adkins ' trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts and sold over 10 million albums, cumulatively. For the first time in five years, the country music superstar returns to the State Theatre on Sunday, April 23. Show time is 7:00PM.

