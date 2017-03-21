Co-Op Bop Coming to The State Theatre with Show to Benefit the FREDDY Awards
The State Theatre, in partnership with PA JAZZ, present Co-Op Bop in the Acopian Ballroom on Saturday, April 15. The proceeds of this show will benefit the FREDDY Awards, now in it's 15th year! Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are just $21 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org .
