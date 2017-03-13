Armed men try to rob West Ward resident in home, police say
Two men pointing handguns tried to rob an Easton woman on Monday morning in her West Ward home, city police report. Two men tried to rob a 36-year-old woman on Monday morning in an apartment at 1154 Washington St. in Easton, city police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops probing cellphone store robberies find evi...
|Mar 12
|silly rabbit
|30
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|Feb 25
|silly rabbit
|4
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Feb 23
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC