Armed men try to rob West Ward resident in home, police say

Monday Mar 13 Read more: NJ.com

Two men pointing handguns tried to rob an Easton woman on Monday morning in her West Ward home, city police report. Two men tried to rob a 36-year-old woman on Monday morning in an apartment at 1154 Washington St. in Easton, city police report.

