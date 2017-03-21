21st Annual Elvis Birthday Bash Gets Ready to Rock 'N Roll at the State Theatre
In 1997, two of the world's top Elvis entertainers joined forces for the Premier Elvis Bash! Now in its 21st consecutive year, the ultimate tribute show to the King of Rock 'N Roll is back for a Saturday evening performance on April 15th. Show time is 7 PM.
