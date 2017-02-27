2 sentenced to life terms in 2012...
Two men have been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the shooting death of an eastern Pennsylvania disc jockey more than four years ago. The Express-Times reports that a Northampton County judge imposed the mandatory terms Tuesday on 36-year-old Patrick Hughes and 37-year-old Omar Robinson.
