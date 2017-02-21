Timeline: What we know about homicide outside Palmer Township Auto Zone
The victim would be pronounced dead at the scene outside Auto Zone on 25th Street, near the Route 22 West on and off ramps. A woman in the car with the victim, Thressa Duarte, ducked down in the passenger seat to avoid the six .357 rounds that were fired, and was later revealed by police as having had a relationship with the alleged gunman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Charged With Rape Of Child Since Girl Was 6 (Feb '06)
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|4
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Feb 23
|Robo
|28
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC