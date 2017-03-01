Think Easton fumbled its football-coach process? Here's who to blame
What should have been a proud day for Easton Area High School and its football program turned instead to something unexpected -- one of suspicion , criticism and finger-pointing , school district officials admit. The hiring process for the new coach put the superintendent and school board president at odds, with board President Frank Pintabone raising his voice and slamming Superintendent John Reinhart's door as he stormed out a day or two after the hiring of Jeff Braido.
