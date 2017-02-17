Thieves Target Pa., NJ Best Buy Store...

Thieves Target Pa., NJ Best Buy Stores: Police

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Police are looking for a pair of thieves who took items from a Best Buy in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Feb. 10. Police from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are looking for two suspects who they say stole from two different Best Buys on Feb. 10. The pair of suspects took items from a Best Buy on Southmont Plaza in Easton and then traveled to New Jersey and stole items from another Best Buy in Phillipsburg, police said. Bethlehem Township Police are investigating the Pennsylvania retail theft while Greenwich Township police are looking into the New Jersey incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small... Jan 25 silly rabbit 1
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) Jan '17 silly rabbit 4
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Jan '17 Kymberlyn 1
News 'Fences' took decades to get to big screen Jan '17 Joe 2
Anyone want to sext? (May '11) Nov '16 Isaac 6 27
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
Sext Oct '16 Sup1000 1
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC