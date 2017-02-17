Thieves Target Pa., NJ Best Buy Stores: Police

Police are looking for a pair of thieves who took items from a Best Buy in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Feb. 10. Police from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are looking for two suspects who they say stole from two different Best Buys on Feb. 10. The pair of suspects took items from a Best Buy on Southmont Plaza in Easton and then traveled to New Jersey and stole items from another Best Buy in Phillipsburg, police said. Bethlehem Township Police are investigating the Pennsylvania retail theft while Greenwich Township police are looking into the New Jersey incident.

