The Five Irish Tenors Take the State Theatre Stage on 3/10
Following in the footsteps of the great Irish Tenor John McCormack , in a sensational program, "The Five Irish Tenors" fuses Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience. The Celtic quintet comes to the State Theatre on Friday, March 10. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45/$40 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Jan 25
|silly rabbit
|1
|Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06)
|Jan '17
|silly rabbit
|4
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan '17
|Kymberlyn
|1
|'Fences' took decades to get to big screen
|Jan '17
|Joe
|2
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Isaac 6
|27
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|Sext
|Oct '16
|Sup1000
|1
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC