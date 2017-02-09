The Five Irish Tenors Take the State ...

The Five Irish Tenors Take the State Theatre Stage on 3/10

Friday Feb 10

Following in the footsteps of the great Irish Tenor John McCormack , in a sensational program, "The Five Irish Tenors" fuses Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience. The Celtic quintet comes to the State Theatre on Friday, March 10. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45/$40 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org .

